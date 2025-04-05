Durga Ashtami 2025: Devotees flock at Vaishno Devi temple on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri | Watch

As the auspicious Chaitra Navratri 2025 draws to a close, today, on the occasion of Durga Ashtami, various devotees gathered at Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu and Kashmir. Women and children, were seen getting prepared to trek to the 'Mata Rani ka Darbaar', donning religious chunnis and headscarves.

Chaitra Navratri 2025: Rush at different temples on Durga Ashtami Besides Vaishno Devi temple, a massive rush of devotees offered prayers at the Bawe Wali Mata Mahakali temple in Jammu. Aarti was performed at Shri Aadya Katyayani Shaktipith Mandir in Delhi's Chhatarpur, along with the Jhandewalan Temple in the national capital. Many devotees flocked to offer prayers at Delhi's Jhandewalan Temple on the occasion of Maha Ashtami Navratri.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Durga Ashtami On Durga Ashtami, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath arrived at Maa Pateshwari Devi temple in Balrampur to offer prayers and perform puja. He conversed with children and people outside the temple. “May Maa Mahagauri, the eighth form of Adi Shakti Maa Durga, the bestower of glory, happiness and prosperity, cover us all with her loving grace. I pray that all the troubles will be removed by the grace of Mother and life will be happy,” Adityanath said in his earlier message on Saturday.

Woman enters Vaishno Devi temple with gun In March this year, SSP Reasi Parminder Singh said a woman Jyoti Gupta, who is reportedly working in Delhi Police, came at Bhawan of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine with a pistol, violating security checks. The authorities found the weapon with an expired license. She was arrested and the weapon was seized. According to Singh, a First Information Report (FIR) was filed at police station Bhawan in Katra, and a case registered under Arms Act.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on April 1 paid obeisance at the Mata Vaishno Devi temple. Officials from the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board said nearly one lakh pilgrims have visited the shrine since the beginning of the Chaitra Navratri 2025. Amid the heavy rush of pilgrims, stringent security arrangements, AI-enabled CCTV cameras and drones have been deployed at the base camp of the bhawan besides the route to prevent any untoward incidents.

Know about Navratri 2025 Navratri is 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, a Hindu festival celebrating Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, known altogether as Navdurga. The eighth day of Navratri is dedicated to Mahagauri, who got "Gaur Varna" through rigorous penance, according to Hindu mythology. The name 'Mahagauri' refers to extremely bright. She mounts the ox.