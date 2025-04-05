Durga Ashtami 2025: Devotees flock at Vaishno Devi temple on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri | Watch

UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Durga Ashtami

On Durga Ashtami, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath arrived at Maa Pateshwari Devi temple in Balrampur to offer prayers and perform puja. He conversed with children and people outside the temple. “May Maa Mahagauri, the eighth form of Adi Shakti Maa Durga, the bestower of glory, happiness and prosperity, cover us all with her loving grace. I pray that all the troubles will be removed by the grace of Mother and life will be happy,” Adityanath said in his earlier message on Saturday.