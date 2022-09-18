Durga Puja 2022: Kolkata Metro to run all night for devotees; Check days, timing here2 min read . 07:51 AM IST
- The metro service will run all night from Saptami to Navami i.e. from 2 October-4 October.
As West Bengal gears up to celebrate Durga Puja, The Kolkata Metro Railway authority has announced that the train services will run all through the night during the last three days on North-South corridor.
The metro service will run all night from Saptami to Navami i.e. from 2 October-4 October.
Durga Puja is an annual festival celebrated in September or October, most notably in West Bengal's Kolkata, also in other parts of India. It marks the ten-day worship of the Hindu mother-goddess Durga.
During a press conference, Arun Arora, general manager of Metro Railway, said, “Going by 2019 figures, we expect more passengers this time. We are running night-long trains once again this year."
Here are the metro timing for 3 days during Durga Puja 2022
From Saptami (2 October) to Navami (4 October) the metro will run from 1 pm to 5 am. The first metro will leave Dakshineshwar at 1 pm while the last metro will depart at 3.48 pm. From Kabi, the last metro will leave at 3.50 pm and from Dum Dum it will at 4 am.
As per a TOI report, on 30 October and 1 October i.e. on the day of Panchami and Shashti, the metro will run 288 trains from 8 am till midnight.
On Dashami which falls on 5 October, metro trains will run from 1 pm to 11 pm.
Apart from this, the metro train services will also run along the East- West corridor. As per media reports, the first train from Sealdah will leave at 11.55 am and the last train will leave at 11.40 pm. The first train from Sector V will leave at noon while the last train will leave at 11.40 pm.
This year, chief minister Mamata Banerjee also said that the government will increase the financial assistance to Durga Puja organising committees from ₹50,000 to ₹60,000, besides announcing a 60 percent rebate on electricity bills.
“Government holidays for Durga Puja will be from 30th Sept to 10th Oct...Last year, the Durga Puja committees received financial assistance of ₹50,000. This year the committees will get ₹60,000," according to news agency ANI report.
Meanwhile, in 2021, Durga Puja in Kolkata was also inscribed on the UNESCO's 'Intangible Heritage list'.
