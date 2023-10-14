Durga Puja 2023: This state declares 10-day vacation for schools. Details here

On the occasion of Durga Puja, the Odisha government has declared a 10-day vacation for schools from October 20. All the schools will remain closed for 10 days for the festivities till October 29 in Odisha, according to the government order. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Durga Puja will begin on October 20, which is Sashti, and conclude on October 24, Dashomi.

According to notifications issued by the directorates of secondary and elementary education on Friday, all the district education officers have been asked to instruct the school authorities about the puja vacation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The state government also declared October 14 as a holiday on the occasion of Mahalaya, the day marking the end of Pitri Pakshya.

In separate news, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced a ₹5,300 Durga Puja bonus for civic volunteers of the West Bengal Police and Kolkata Police, and ASHA workers employed under the health department. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Preparations for Durga Puja are in full swing in West Bengal, Assam, Tripura, and Odisha majorly.

The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur.

Over the years, Durga Puja has become an inseparable part of Indian culture with innumerable people celebrating this festival in their own unique way while pertaining to tradition.

Hindu mythology holds that the goddess comes to her earthly abode at this time to bless her devotees. For the Bengali community, Durga Puja is the biggest festival.

The significance of Durga Puja goes beyond religion and is revered as the celebration of compassion, brotherhood, humanity, art, and culture. From the reverberation of 'dhak' and new clothes to delicious food, there remains a merry mood during these days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

