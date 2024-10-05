Kolkata junior doctors start fast unto death, cite Mamata Bannerjee govt’s failure to fulfill demands over RG Kar horror

Junior doctors, protesting over RG Kar horror, go on fast unto death claiming that West Bengal govt failed to fulfill their demands.

On Friday, the doctors started a sit-in at Dorina Crossing in Dharmatala and had set a 24-hour deadline for the Mamata Banerjee government to meet their demands.

"The state government has failed the deadline and hence we are starting the fast unto death till our demands are fulfilled. To maintain transparency, we have installed CCTV cameras at the dais where our colleagues will be holding the fast," a PTI report said, quoting a junior doctor.

“We will join duty as promised but will not eat anything…at present, six junior doctors would initiate the fast,” the report added.

On Saturday, the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, while speaking on the RG Kar case said, there is no law and order in the state.

“It is a matter of great concern that there is no law and order in West Bengal. The people are in a revolt mode, and the situation is not fine in that state,” a PTI report said, quoting Pradhan.

Earlier, several junior doctors in West Bengal accused police of assault with the ongoing protests over the RG Kar case, reported Hindustan Times.

The junior doctors began a sit-in at Dharmatala in central Kolkata, demanding justice for the rape and murder of their colleague. They alleged few of the protesters were beaten by police when they were peacefully protesting.

“The situation in West Bengal is deeply troubling. The Mamata Banerjee-led WB Police brutally assaulted peacefully protesting Junior Doctors, who were seeking justice for the deceased doctor at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital. The PGT doctors were kicked around by men, who claimed to be Police, but were not in uniform,” BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya wrote on X while sharing a video.