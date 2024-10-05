Durga Puja 2024: ‘Mutton Biryani’, ‘Basanti pulao’ treat for over 28,000 jailers in West Bengal prisons

Durga Puja 2024: With only four days remaining for the Durga Puja festivities, West Bengal correctional homes have planned to serve mutton biryani, 'basanti pulao' and several other Bengali delicacies, an official told on Saturday.

The change from the usual menu would be effective from Sasthi (October 9) to Dashami (October 12) said the official, reported PTI. The new spread is aimed to bring in a festive spirit for 26,994 men and 1,778 women, who are currently lodged in 59 correctional homes across West Bengal.

The elaborate Durga Puja menu consists of both veg and non-veg items. However, keeping religious sentiments in mind, officials said that jailers would be allowed to choose from the items they prefer:

'Macher matha diye pui shak' (Spinach curry with fish head),

macher matha diye dal' (dal with fish head),

luchi-cholar dal' (puri and Bengali chana dal),

payesh’ or kheer (Bengali porridge),

chicken curry,

alu potol chingri' (shrimp with pointed gourd and potato),

mutton biryani with 'raita' (mixed curd)

'basanti pulao' (yellow pulao)

‘Better food every festival’ The inmates, who work as cooks, would be responsible for preparing the special items for Durga Puja. One of the officials said that they usually receive requests for “better food during every festival.”

"We have got a new menu this year and are hopeful that this will bring smiles to their faces. I personally consider this as a very positive move to reform them,” said the official, reported PTI.

One of the major correctional homes, Presidency Jail, currently houses former state ministers including Partha Chatterjee, Jyoti Priya Mallick and R G Kar Medical College and Hospital's ex-principal Sandip Ghosh.

Partha Chatterjee has been accused of being involved in school recruitment scams and Mallick in irregularities in the public distribution system. Sandip Ghosh has been charged with tampering with evidence in the rape-murder of a female post-graduate trainee doctor, that happened on August 9, 2024.