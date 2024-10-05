Durga Puja 2024: ‘Mutton Biryani’, ‘Basanti pulao’ treat for over 28,000 jailers in West Bengal prisons

West Bengal's correctional homes will serve special Bengali dishes during Durga Puja, from October 9 to 12, to inmates, including mutton biryani, basanti pulao and other items

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published5 Oct 2024, 12:25 PM IST
Durga Puja 2024: ‘Mutton Biryani', ‘Basanti pulao’ treat for over 28,000 jailers in West Bengal prisons
Durga Puja 2024: ‘Mutton Biryani’, ‘Basanti pulao’ treat for over 28,000 jailers in West Bengal prisons(AFP)

Durga Puja 2024: With only four days remaining for the Durga Puja festivities, West Bengal correctional homes have planned to serve mutton biryani, 'basanti pulao' and several other Bengali delicacies, an official told on Saturday.

The change from the usual menu would be effective from Sasthi (October 9) to Dashami (October 12) said the official, reported PTI. The new spread is aimed to bring in a festive spirit for 26,994 men and 1,778 women, who are currently lodged in 59 correctional homes across West Bengal.

Also Read | Kolkata Metro to extend services till 4 am on THESE days during Durga Puja

The elaborate Durga Puja menu consists of both veg and non-veg items. However, keeping religious sentiments in mind, officials said that jailers would be allowed to choose from the items they prefer:

'Macher matha diye pui shak' (Spinach curry with fish head),

macher matha diye dal' (dal with fish head),

luchi-cholar dal' (puri and Bengali chana dal),

payesh’ or kheer (Bengali porridge),

Also Read | Mamata reiterates Durga Puja remark as junior doctors renew ‘cease work’

chicken curry,

alu potol chingri' (shrimp with pointed gourd and potato),

mutton biryani with 'raita' (mixed curd)

'basanti pulao' (yellow pulao)

‘Better food every festival’

The inmates, who work as cooks, would be responsible for preparing the special items for Durga Puja. One of the officials said that they usually receive requests for “better food during every festival.”

Also Read | Durga Puja 2024: From dates to traditions | All you need to know

"We have got a new menu this year and are hopeful that this will bring smiles to their faces. I personally consider this as a very positive move to reform them,” said the official, reported PTI.

One of the major correctional homes, Presidency Jail, currently houses former state ministers including Partha Chatterjee, Jyoti Priya Mallick and R G Kar Medical College and Hospital's ex-principal Sandip Ghosh.

Partha Chatterjee has been accused of being involved in school recruitment scams and Mallick in irregularities in the public distribution system. Sandip Ghosh has been charged with tampering with evidence in the rape-murder of a female post-graduate trainee doctor, that happened on August 9, 2024.

(with agency inputs)

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Oct 2024, 12:25 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaDurga Puja 2024: ‘Mutton Biryani’, ‘Basanti pulao’ treat for over 28,000 jailers in West Bengal prisons

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Axis Bank share price

    1,181.30
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    5.85 (0.5%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.75
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -0.2 (-0.12%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    295.20
    03:58 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    3.1 (1.06%)

    Tata Motors share price

    930.70
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    4.7 (0.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    VIP Industries share price

    563.85
    03:57 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    40.8 (7.8%)

    Oil India share price

    572.25
    03:59 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    33.4 (6.2%)

    JK Paper share price

    489.95
    03:43 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    27.1 (5.86%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,245.35
    03:40 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    63.15 (5.34%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,695.00120.00
      Chennai
      77,701.00120.00
      Delhi
      77,853.00120.00
      Kolkata
      77,705.00120.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L-0.03
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.