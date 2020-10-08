Durga Puja celebrations set to be low-key in Kolkata amid COVID-19

"Every year before Durga Puja, we hold a meeting to evaluate how much electricity usage will be required. Already due to the COVID-19 situation, we are running at a loss of ₹2,500 crore. The power department is ready to provide electricity and have a surplus, but since pujas will not be taking place on a large scale, there is no foreseeable solution. Lightning arrangements and decorations will not be as elaborate as the previous years so there won't be an increase in demand," Chatterjee said.