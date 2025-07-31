Mamata Banerjee increases financial grant to Durga Puja committees in West Bengal to ₹1.10 lakh

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced that the government will provide ₹1.10 lakh to each of the approximately 40,000 Durga Puja committees across the state, PTI reported.

Banerjee addressed a meeting of Durga Puja organisers, stating that the decision is intended to help the committees in managing Bengal’s largest festival and to recognise their role in cultural and community life.

“The government stands by the people. Durga Puja is not just a religious celebration; it is a cultural festival that unites everyone. We want to ensure the organisers can manage expenses without stress,” Banerjee was quoted as saying.

She also recalled the evolution of grants, which began with ₹10,000 in 2018 and were increased in response to inflation and rising costs of celebration. In 2019, the grant rose to ₹25,000, doubled to ₹50,000 during the COVID-19 pandemic, and increased to ₹85,000 in 2024.

Along with additional financial aid, Mamata Banerjee declared that various government agencies and civic bodies, including the Fire Brigade, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), panchayats, and municipalities, would not impose any taxes or service charges on the Puja committees.

“This year, no fees will be charged by the fire brigade, civic bodies or any other state-run service provider. We are standing by you so that you can organise the Puja without financial stress,” Banerjee said.

She also asked the Puja organisers to assist migrant workers coming back to the state.

“I would request Puja committees to help the migrants who are coming back after being tortured. Let’s come together and offer them relief and respect,” she said.

Banerjee has been alleging that migrant workers of West Bengal are facing torture in BJP-ruled states.

One of the most-awaited festivals of West Bengal, Durga Puja, a UNESCO-recognised cultural heritage event.

Prior to the announcement, Banerjee was reportedly scheduled to chair a meeting with several Durga Puja committees from across the state at the Netaji Indoor Stadium, PTI reported.