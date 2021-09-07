1 min read.Updated: 07 Sep 2021, 06:52 PM ISTLivemint
Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi on Tuesday also announced free licences as well as a 50 per cent discount on the power tariff for the committees organising Durga Puja this year
For the second year in a row, the West Bengal government announced a grant of ₹50,000 to each Durga Puja committee in the state primarily to make up for lost sponsorship and extra expenditure due to the Covid pandemic.
Nadia accounted for four fatalities while two deaths each were reported from North 24 Parganas and Hooghly districts. One fatality each was registered in Howrah, Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Medinipur, South 24 Parganas and Jalpaiguri district, it said.
At least 26,338 samples were tested for Covid-19 in the state pushing the total number of such clinical examinations to 1,72,36,527, the bulletin said.
On Monday, altogether 6,63,799 people were inoculated in West Bengal taking the total number of people getting vaccinated to 4,40,62,405, a senior official of the health department said.
