Durga Puja, Diwali, Chhath, Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Indian Railways announces special trains — Check date, timings, route

The Indian Railways has decided to operate hundreds of special trains in the wake of upcoming festivals of Diwali, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Onam and Chhath Puja this year.

The Southern Railway announced on Friday that it will operate special trains "to clear the extra rush of passengers during [Durga] Puja, Diwali and Chhath Festivals". It informed that the advance reservations to these trains are open. The two special trains operated by the Southern Railway will run weekly for three months – September, October and November.

Check details of special Trains below:

1. Train No. 06089/06090 Dr. MGR Chennai Central - Santragachi-Dr. MGR Chennai Central Weekly Specials: Train No. 06089 Dr. MGR Chennai Central- Santragachi Weekly Special will leave Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 1.30 pm on September 4, 11, 18, 25; October 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30; and November 6, 13, 20 and 27 (on Wednesdays) and reach Santragachi at 8.50 om, the next day (13 Services).

In return journey, Train No. 06090 Santragachi Dr. MGR Chennai Central Weekly Special will leave Santragachi at 11.40 pm on September 5, 12, 19, 26; October 3, 10, 17, 24, 31; November 7, 14, 21, and 28 (on Thursdays) and reach Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 09.00 hrs, the third day (13 Services).

The details of timings and stoppages of Train No. 06089/06090 Dr. MGR Chennai Central Santragachi Dr. MGR Chennai Central Weekly Specials are as follows (Timings in hours):

Special train timings in hours

2. Train No. 06095/06096 Tambaram-Santragachi-Tambaram Weekly Specials Train No. 06095 Tambaram Santragachi Weekly Special will leave Tambaram at 1.00 pm on September 5, 12, 19, 26; 03rd, October 10, 17, 24, 31; and November 7, 14, 21, and 28 (on Thursdays). The train will reach Santragachi at 8.50 pm the next day (13 Services).

In return journey, Train No. 06096 Santragachi-Tambaram Weekly Special will leave at 11.50 pm on September 6, 13, 3, 20, 27; October 4, 11, 18, 25; November 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29 (on Fridays) and reach Tambaram t 09.45 am, the third day (13 Services).

Timings in hours

Durga Puja special trains Extension in the service of Puri-Patna-Puri weekly puja special train was announced earlier this month. The train will run between October and November:

Source: East Coast Railway/X

'342 special trains to be run for Ganesh festival' As many as 342 special trains will be operated for the next month's Ganesh festival, Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday. Lakhs of people travel to their native places in Konkan from Mumbai every year during the ten-day festival, slated to start from September 7, news agency PTI reported.

Among these, the Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) will run seven special trains in September.

1. Train no. 01151 Mumbai CSMT - Sawantwadi Road Special (Daily) will leave Mumbai CSMT at 12.20 am daily from September 1 to September 18. The train will reach Sawantwadi Road at 2.20 om on the same day, Konkan Railway said in a press release.

In return, Train no. 01152 Sawantwadi Road - Mumbai CSMT Special (Daily) will leave Sawantwadi Road at 3.10 pm daily from September 1 to September 18. Train will reach Mumbai CSMT at 03.45 am on the next day.

The train will halt at Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, & Kudal stations.

2. Train 01153 Mumbai CSMT-Ratnagiri Special (Daily) will leave Mumbai CSMT at 11.30 am daily from September 1 to September 18. The train will reach Ratnagiri at 8.10 pm on the same day. Train no. 01154 Ratnagiri-Mumbai CSMT Special (Daily) will leave Ratnagiri at 04.00 am daily from September 1 to September 18. Train will reach Mumbai CSMT at 1.30 pm on the same day.

The train will halt at Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Karanjadi, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road & Sangameshwar Road stations.

3. Train, 01167 Lokmanya Tilak (T) - Kudal Special (Daily) will leave from Lokmanya Tilak (T) at 9.00 pm daily from September 1 to September 18. Train will reach Kudal at 09.30 am on the next day. Train no. 01168 Kudal - Lokmanya Tilak (T) Special will leave from Kudal at 12.00 pm daily from September 1 to September 18. Train will reach Lokmanya Tilak (T) at 12.40 am on the next day.

Train will halt at Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali and Sindhudurg stations.

4. Train, 01171 Lokmanya Tilak (T)-Sawantwadi Road Special (Daily) will leave from Lokmanya Tilak (T) at 08:20 am daily from September 1 to September 18. Train will reach Sawantwadi Road at 9:00 pm on the same day. Train no. 01172 Sawantwadi Road - Lokmanya Tilak (T) Special (Daily) will leave from Sawantwadi Road at 10:20 pm daily from September 1 to September 18. Train will reach Lokmanya Tilak (T) at 10:40 am on the next day.

Train will halt at Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg and Kudal stations.

5. Train 01155 Diva Jn.-Chiplun MEMU Special will leave from Diva Jn. at 07:15 am daily from September 1 to September 18. Train will reach Chiplun at 2:00 pm on the same day. Train no. 01156 Chiplun - Diva Jn. MEMU Special will leave from Chiplun at 3:30 pm daily from September 1 to September 18. Train will reach Diva Jn. at 10:50 pm on the same day.

Train will halt at Nilje, Taloja Panchanand, Kalamboli, Panvel, Somatane, Rasayani, Apta, Jite, Hamarapur, Pen, Kasu, Nagothane, Nidi, Roha, Kolad, Indapur, Mangaon, Goregaon Road, Veer, Sape Wamne, Karanjadi, Vinhere, Diwankhavati, Kalambani Budruk, Khed & Anjani stations.

6. Train 01185 Lokmanya Tilak (T) - Kudal Special (Tri-Weekly) will leave from Lokmanya Tilak (T) at 12:45 am every Monday, Wednesday & Saturday from September 2 to September 18. The train will reach Kudal at 12:30 pm on the same day. Train No. 01186 Kudal. - Lokmanya Tilak (T) Special (Tri-Weekly) will leave from Kudal at 4.30 pm. Monday, Wednesday & Saturday from September 2 to September 18. Train will reach Lokmanya Tilak (T) at 04:50 am on the next day.

Train will halt at Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali & Sindhudurg station.

7. Train No. 01165 Lokmanya Tilak (T) - Kudal Special (Weekly) will leave from Lokmanya Tilak (T) at 12:45 am every Tuesday on September 3, September 10 & September 17. Train will reach Kudal at 12:30 pm on the same day. Train No. 01166 Kudal. - Lokmanya Tilak (T) Special (Weekly) will leave from Kudal at 4.30 pm every Tuesday on September 3, September 10 & September 17. Train will reach Lokmanya Tilak (T) at 04:50 am on the next day.

Train will halt at Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali & Sindhudurg station.

Onam festivals The Thiruvananthapuram Division of the Southern Railway shared a list of special trains timings and stoppages to clear extra rush during Onam Festival.