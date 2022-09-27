Durga Puja: Heavy rain may lash Kolkata on Mahasaptami, organisers worried

Durga Puja in Kolkata and southern West Bengal districts is likely to be rain-drenched this year with the Meteotological department on Tuesday saying that a cyclonic circulation may form over northwest Bay of Bengal on 1 October
A cyclonic circulation may form over the northwest Bay of Bengal on October 1st, according to the Meteorological department, meaning that Durga Puja in Kolkata and southern West Bengal districts will likely be drenched in rain this year. Amidst UNESCO honour, this has keft organisers worried.
Regional Meteorological director GK Das said that the system is likely to cause heavy rain in Kolkata and other southern districts on 2 October which will mark Mahasaptami, the first day of the four-day festival.
"Rainfall is likely on all four days of the festival, with heavier precipitation on October 2 and light to moderate rain till 5 October thereafter," Das said. He added that the cyclonic circulation may intensify after formation on 1 October.
The community puja organisers said they are taking all precautions to save the pandals and artwork.
Bikash Majumder, the secretary of College Square Puja committee counting on spiritual belief said, "We don't have control over nature but I am hopeful Maa Durga will ensure that we can celebrate the puja in a grand manner as in pre-pandemic times and there is no interruption."
While the puja committee is preparing for any potential deluge, Majumder told PTI that Kolkata Municipal Corporation's role is crucial to prevent flooding of roads and to ensure quick water dispersal in the event of heavy rains.
General Secretary of Kashi Bose Lane Puja Committee Somen Dutta said, "We are praying that the rains don't play spoilsport as the celebrations will be grander after two years, more significantly in the light of the UNESCO honour."
He went on to say, "However, if there are heavy rains, we have all the arrangements in place to prevent short circuits, and protect the marquee and decorations."