‘Durga Puja in the comfort of your home’: Harsh Goenka's tweet shows how

‘Durga Puja in the comfort of your home’: Harsh Goenka's tweet shows how1 min read . 09:23 AM IST
- Goenka recollected his younger days in Kolkata when he would visit pandals and ‘relish the creativity of the artisans' during Durga Puja
As West Bengal revels in the four day festivity of Durga Puja, RPG Enterprises' chairman Harsh Goenka shared a tweet that promises to offer a 'VIP entry without the VIP pass'. For the uninitiated, pandal hopping during Durga Puja remains an indisputable activity, wherein people visit different pandals to admire and look at the work of artisans in the form of the themed pandals and the idols.
As West Bengal revels in the four day festivity of Durga Puja, RPG Enterprises' chairman Harsh Goenka shared a tweet that promises to offer a 'VIP entry without the VIP pass'. For the uninitiated, pandal hopping during Durga Puja remains an indisputable activity, wherein people visit different pandals to admire and look at the work of artisans in the form of the themed pandals and the idols.
Harping on this note of nostalgia, Goenka, an economics graduate from St Xavier’s College, Kolkata, recollected his younger days when he would visit pandals and would ‘relish the creativity of the artisans of Kolkata.’
Harping on this note of nostalgia, Goenka, an economics graduate from St Xavier’s College, Kolkata, recollected his younger days when he would visit pandals and would ‘relish the creativity of the artisans of Kolkata.’
The RPG Group chairman took to microblogging site Twitter to talk about his nostalgic experience which this year was fulfilled by a portal Durga Dharshan, which offers a 360° view of all the pandals of Kolkata.
The RPG Group chairman took to microblogging site Twitter to talk about his nostalgic experience which this year was fulfilled by a portal Durga Dharshan, which offers a 360° view of all the pandals of Kolkata.
‘Now it’s Durga Puja time - in the comfort of your home enjoy the pandals by visiting…..’ he wrote on Twitter.
‘Now it’s Durga Puja time - in the comfort of your home enjoy the pandals by visiting…..’ he wrote on Twitter.
See the tweet here
See the tweet here
West Bengal had celebrated this four day festivities within the confinements of their homes during the Covid pandemic. This year when the festivities began on 1 October, people of Bengal swarmed the streets to go visit the pandals and meet their friends, often ‘overcompensating’ for the last two years.
West Bengal had celebrated this four day festivities within the confinements of their homes during the Covid pandemic. This year when the festivities began on 1 October, people of Bengal swarmed the streets to go visit the pandals and meet their friends, often ‘overcompensating’ for the last two years.
The portal lists all the Durga Puja in Kolkata by their names and location. upon clicking on each puja, the viewer is presented with a 360° view of the idol, the pandal and the surroundings.
The portal lists all the Durga Puja in Kolkata by their names and location. upon clicking on each puja, the viewer is presented with a 360° view of the idol, the pandal and the surroundings.
Meanwhile, forty-two people were injured in a fire in a Durga Puja Pandal in Bhadohi district, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday evening, officials said.
Meanwhile, forty-two people were injured in a fire in a Durga Puja Pandal in Bhadohi district, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday evening, officials said.
District Magistrate Gaurang Rathi said that the cause of the fire, which broke out in an area under the Aurai Police Station area, is being investigated.
District Magistrate Gaurang Rathi said that the cause of the fire, which broke out in an area under the Aurai Police Station area, is being investigated.
The DM along with other senior officials of the district reached the spot to oversee the rescue efforts.
The DM along with other senior officials of the district reached the spot to oversee the rescue efforts.