Mon Oct 23 2023 14:09:30
Durga Puja 2023: Avoid THESE routes in Delhi as Traffic Police issues advisory. Details here

Delhi Traffic Police on Monday issued a traffic advisory for commuters in view of Durga Puja pandal.

Delhi Traffic Police on Monday issued a traffic advisory for commuters. According to the latest advisory, "Traffic will remain affected on Outer Ring Road from Panchsheel to GK-1, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg towards Chirag Delhi & Savitri Flyover, Inder Mohan Bhardwaj Marg and EPDP Road/CR Park Main Road till 11:30 PM due to heavy footfall in Durga Puja Pandals in CR Park area".

Commuters are advised to avoid these stretches and plan their journey accordingly, the police added.

Yesterday, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti visited the Durga Puja pandal in Delhi's CR Park. He was given a traditional welcome at the pandal with aarti and tilak on the forehead.

Durga Puja is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu goddess Durga and celebrates her victory over Mahishasura. During the nine-day Navratri festival, devotees worship Goddess Durga's nine incarnations in order to obtain her blessings.

There are nine manifestations of Goddess Durga that are worshipped on each day of Navratri. People observe ritualistic fasts, recite shlokas dedicated to each Goddess, wear new clothes. offer bhog and clean their homes in these nine days.

Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 01:05 PM IST
