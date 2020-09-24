Ahead of the upcoming Durga Puja festivities next month – the biggest annual extravaganza in West Bengal – chief minister Mamata Banerjee issued certain orders and guidelines for the people as well as the Puja pandal committees across the state in wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Among the orders, Mamata said that a pandal needs to be open from all four sides. Hand sanitisers should be placed at entry points of pandals.

The West Bengal CM also stressed on the fact that wearing of masks mandatory while visiting the pandals. Physical distancing needs to be maintained.

Organising cultural programs at pandals won't be allowed and Durga Puja Carnival will not be organised this year, Mamata added.

The state government is also going to provide ₹50,000 to each Durga puja committee of the state, Mamata announced in a press conference.

The state will provide ₹2,000 to hawkers for Durga Puja. For this, a list of 75,000 hawkers prepared, Mamata added.

On Wednesday, a government official said that state has made adequate provision to meet the power demand in the metropolis and districts during the festive days.

"We are making a provision of five per cent excess demand for power this Durga Puja than the previous year. We have provisioned for 8,400MW demand in the state. However, power demand is likely to be less due to the pandemic," West Bengal Power Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay said.

With just a few days to go for Durga puja, preparations have begun across the city, albeit at a lower scale this time, as organisers chalk out safety plans to avoid further spread virus.

Earlier, according to a PTI report, three Durga puja committees in the city, all crowd- pullers and located within one-km stretch in south Kolkata, have joined hands to introduce a drive-in 'darshan' concept - an arrangement which would allow people to slow down their car to take a look at the pandal and the Durga idol without having to alight from their cars.

"As maintaining physical distance is mandatory, we had to think of a concept that would avoid crowding near the pandals. Our patron, Texas-based Mridul Pathak, came up with this drive-in concept during a video conference. Shortly after, we set the ball rolling," Kapil Dev Pathak, an officer-bearer of Badamtala pujo committee, said.

Sanitiser will be sprayed on the cars before every puja pandal, he said.

"The drive-in route has been mapped in a certain way... Revellers will get to catch a glimpse of the Badamtala puja decoration, before proceeding westwards to 66 Pally, and finally the Nepal Bhattacharya Street Durga Puja at the end of the trail," Pathak explained to PTI.

Meanwhile, West Bengal's COVID-19 death toll surged past the 4,500-mark on Wednesday after 61 more patients succumbed to the virus, even as the coronavirus tally went up to 2,34,673 with 3,189 fresh cases, the health department said in a bulletin.

The state has so far reported 4,544 COVID-19 fatalities.

West Bengal has 87% #COVID19 discharge/recovery rate, added the CM.

With inputs from agencies

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via