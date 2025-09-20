‘Carry an umbrella during Durga Puja,’ IMD issues rain & thunderstorm alert for Kolkata till Dashami

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain in Kolkata for most day during the Durga Puja! The weather office said, the city will experience mostly cloudy skies along with light to moderate showers and thundershowers through October 2.

Advertisement

IMD officials, adressing a press conference on Friday, said, from September 21, the city will see partly cloudy skies, turning cloudy by evening with light showers in some areas. The rain intensity is likely to increase after Mahalaya, from September 22, with widespread showers expected across the city. On September 23 and 24, light to moderate rain is very likely, with maximum temperatures dropping to around 31°C.

The weather office also warned that city that for one or two days, the city might experience multiple spells of rains

“This is a typical monsoon transition period when systems over the Bay of Bengal bring moisture into Gangetic Bengal. People should carry umbrellas and plan their pandal trips accordingly,” said an IMD spokesperson.

Advertisement

Official also said gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph are also expected.

Even with the rain forecast, Kolkata is likely to remain warm and humid, with daytime temperatures hovering between 29°C and 33°C and nights between 25°C and 28°C. The cloud cover, though, could offer some relief from the harsh September heat.

Advertisement

Rains in South Bengal till Monday The IMD on Thursday forecast heavy rain in the northern part of West Bengal till September 20 owing to an upper air circulation over east Bihar and strong moisture incursion.

In south Bengal, light to moderate rainfall is likely at many places with thunderstorms and lightning and at a few places in some districts till September 22, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Also Read | IMD issues orange alert for heavy rainfall in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar on 17 Sept

Heavy rain is likely in the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar till September 20, it said.

Malda in north Bengal received the highest rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Thursday at 34 mm, followed by Alipurduar at 31 mm, the Met data said.