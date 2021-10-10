Indian Railways' South Eastern Railway(SER) zone keeping in view the demand of the passengers during the festive season has decided to run Festival Special Trains between Howrah-Puri-Howrah w.e.f. 9 October to 06 November from Howrah and from 10 October till 07 November from Puri.

Timings of 08179/08180 Howrah-Puri-Howrah Weekly Festival Special

08179 Howrah-Puri Special leaving Howrah every Saturday at 08.35 pm will arrive Puri at 06.45 am the next day. In the return direction, 08180 Puri-Howrah Special will depart from Puri every Sunday at 07.35 pm and will arrive Howrah at 03.30 am the next day.

The train will have fourteen sleeper class, five general class coaches. The train will have stoppages at Kharagpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Khurda Road stations between Howrah and Puri.

Meanwhile, Eastern Railway zone of Indian Railways in an attempt to clear the expected rush of passengers during ensuing Puja festival, Railway will run 02 pairs of Puja Special between Sealdah – New Jalpaiguri and Howrah –New Jalpaiguri.

Timings of Sealdah-New Jalpaiguri special:

03751 Sealdah-New Jalpaiguri special will leave Sealdah o­n every Thursday at 11:55 pm between 14 October and 25 October (07 trips)to reach New Jalpaiguri at 10:10 am o­n the next day and 03752 New Jalpaiguri-Sealdah special will leave New Jalpaiguri o­n every Friday at 12:50 pm between 15 October and 26 October (07 trips) to reach Sealdah at 11:05 pm o­n the same day.

Timings of Howrah-New Jalpaiguri special:

02307 Howrah-New Jalpaiguri special will leave Howrah o­n every Wednesday at 11:55 pm between 13 October and 24 October (07 trips)to reach New Jalpaiguri at 10:10 am o­n the next day and 02308 New Jalpaiguri-Howrah special will leave New Jalpaiguri o­n every Thursday at 12:50 pm between 14 October and 25 October (07 trips) to reach Howrah at 11:05 pm o­n the same day.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.