03751 Sealdah-New Jalpaiguri special will leave Sealdah o­n every Thursday at 11:55 pm between 14 October and 25 October (07 trips)to reach New Jalpaiguri at 10:10 am o­n the next day and 03752 New Jalpaiguri-Sealdah special will leave New Jalpaiguri o­n every Friday at 12:50 pm between 15 October and 26 October (07 trips) to reach Sealdah at 11:05 pm o­n the same day.