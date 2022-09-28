Durga puja special train to connect Bihar's Jogbani and Delhi's Anand Vihar

Durga puja special train to connect Bihar's Jogbani and Delhi's Anand Vihar1 min read . 02:28 PM IST
The special puja train will start its journey from Bihar's Jogbani at 9 am on all Thursdays between the October 20-November 10 period
The Indian Railway's Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to run a special train between Jogbani in Bihar and Delhi's Anand Vihar Terminal from October 18 to facilitate passengers during upcoming puja festivals.
According to the NFR chief Public Relations Officer Sabyasachi De, the special puja train will run for four trips each in both directions departing from Anand Vihar Terminal at 11:45 pm on all Tuesdays between October 18 and November 8 and reaching Jogbani at 5:20 am on Thursdays.
The train will start its journey from Bihar's Jogbani at 9 am on all Thursdays during the October 20-November 10 periods.
The festival special puja train will run via "Araria, Katihar Jn, Barauni Jn, Gorakhpur, and Moradabad stations," Sabyasachi De said.
He also said that the railways will start a new "tourist express" between New Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar that will run daily from October 1, instead of Saturdays and Sundays now.
"The timings and stoppages of this train will remain the same. With the resumption of daily services, more tourists will be able to have a glimpse of the beauty of Himalayan foothills," De said.
With inputs from PTI
