Durgapur gangrape case: All five accused taken to scene of crime for reconstruction; clothes, phones seized

The Durgapur gangrape case in West Bengal has taken the nation's conscience by storm, putting the state's law and order scenario in front of a glaring question. This is especially so because this case follows another doctor's rape and murder in August 2024 in the heart of the state's capital, Kolkata, in one of the premier medical institutes of the city.

Five people have been arrested in the case, and a police contingent led by Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate's Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Gupta, went to the spot on Tuesday, where they began reconstructing the crime scene to understand how the events unfolded.

The arrested persons and the survivor's friend were taken to the crime spot in the jungle adjacent to Paranaganj Kali Bari cremation ground, and asked to "reenact" their respective roles when the alleged crime took place there on Friday night.

"The accused and the survivor's friend, who accompanied her on Friday night, have been brought to the spot for the reconstruction of the crime. The entire reconstruction will be videographed and then tallied with their statements. We will also verify this with the statement of the victim," the police officer, who is part of the investigating team, told PTI.

Meanwhile, two of the five arrested accused were on Tuesday morning taken to their respective residences, primarily to find evidence linked to the crime which they may have concealed, he said.

How the probe is progressing During the search, police seized a few clothes from the duo's homes, which were allegedly worn by them during the crime, the officer said.

Earlier, the clothes of the other three arrested accused were seized from their possessions as a part of the investigation, he said.

"These clothes will be sent for forensic examination. The results will help in our investigation," the official told PTI, adding that the background of the five arrested accused was also checked to find out whether they were involved in some crime in the past.

The mobile phones seized from the possession of the five arrested accused were also sent for the tests, as per the report, while the police also questioned fellow students of the survivor as part of their probe.

Later in the day, the five arrested accused would be taken for medical examination.

Among the five arrested accused, one is a former security guard of the private college, while another is currently working with another hospital, the report revealed.