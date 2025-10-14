Durgapur gangrape case: Bengal police arrest victim's friend; HC grants permission to BJP for holding protest

West Bengal Police on Tuesday evening arrested a friend of the medical student of a private college, who was allegedly gangraped in West Bengal’s Durgapur, taking the total number of arrests in the case to six, a senior police officer told PTI.

The accused had accompanied the victim when she had gone outside the campus of the medical college to fetch food on the evening of the alleged crime, the official said.

The Malda resident was arrested after police found his replies to be incoherent.

Earlier, five people were apprehended in connection with the case.

The second-year student hailing from Odisha's Jaleswar was allegedly raped outside the campus of the private medical college in Durgapur on October 10.

Cal HC grants permission to BJP for holding protest The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the Durgapur police authority to allow a demonstration by the BJP at a place in front of the office of the Asansol Durgapur Development Authority in connection with the case, PTI reported.

The petitioner prayed for direction to the West Bengal police to grant permission to the opposition party from 6 am till 6 pm every day till October 19 for holding the demonstration.

The petitioner stated before the court that the authorities concerned have granted a no objection certificate (NOC) for holding the demonstration, but the police were yet to give permission for it.

Justice Shampa Dutt (Paul) disposed of the petition directing the police authority to "act accordingly" upon the petitioner filing copies of the NOC before the officer-in-charge of Durgapur police station.

Police reconstruct crime scene Police on Tuesday afternoon reconstructed the crime scene with the five accused and the friend of the Durgapur gangrape victim, as part of the investigation.

The accused and the woman’s friend were taken to the spot in a jungle near the private medical college where she is a student, to complete the process, he said.

"They were taken to the crime spot for reconstruction of the crime scene. The entire process was videographed in the presence of an IPS officer. We will corroborate their version with that of the victim," the officer, who is a part of the investigating team, told PTI.

Before the reconstruction of the crime scene, investigating officers questioned the victim’s friend for nearly an hour, he said.

HC wants no unauthorised entry into hospital housing victim The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the police to ensure no unauthorised entry takes place inside the private medical college and hospital at Durgapur, where the gang rape victim is undergoing treatment.

The court also ordered that adequate security arrangements be made to ensure tranquility in the area.

Protests have been held by opposition political parties near the institute following the incident.

A vacation bench of Justice Shampa Dutt (Paul) directed Durgapur Police Commissionerate to ensure that no one is allowed to enter the hospital and the medical college premises without proper authorisation.

Political mud-slinging continues Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar on Tuesday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy over their remarks on the Durgapur gang rape case, calling their statement "insensitive" and said that they are living in the era of 'Babur'.

The BJP leader accused the TMC (Trinamool Congress) of being involved in various criminal activities in West Bengal, claiming that even contractual workers and local party officials are implicated.

Speaking to ANI, Majumdar said, "Be it Mamata Banerjee or Saugata Roy (on Durgapur alleged gang rape case), their statements are insensitive. I think they are living in the times of Babar."

Majumdar asserted that without TMC's involvement, implying that TMC is "deeply entrenched in the state's criminal activities".

Earlier on Sunday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made a shocking statement, advising colleges "not to allow girls to go outside at night" following an incident at a private medical college in Durgapur.