Durgapur rape case: 'She is unable to walk' — father says ‘no security in Bengal, let us take her to Odisha’

The father of the Durgapur rape survivor said on Sunday that his daughter is "unable to walk, has pain in the back and is on bedrest." He said he requested West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to help him take his daughter back to Odisha, as "there's no security for girls" in West Bengal.

The father expressed concerns about his daughter's safety in West Bengal and requested that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee allow her to be taken to Odisha, where they believe she would be safer.

"She is unable to walk and is on bed rest. The Chief Minister, DG [Director General of Police], SP [Superintendent of Police], and Collector are all helping us a lot and regularly enquiring about her health...," he told news agency ANI.

He said, “I have requested the Chief Minister to let us take my daughter away from here to Odisha, to a safer place because here, her safety is at risk... We have requested her to let us take her away.”

Durgapur rape case A medical student was allegedly gangraped in Durgapur, West Bengal, on Friday night. The survivor hails from Jaleswar, Odisha, and is a second-year student of a private medical college in Durgapur.

The student's father said she had stepped out with a classmate to get something to eat. However, two or three other men arrived and raped her. The classmate, he said then "abandoned her and fled."

"At 10 pm, her friend called us and said that your daughter had been raped. We live in Jaleshwar. My daughter was studying here [Durgapur]," the father was quoted by ANI as saying.

"Yesterday, one of her classmates took her out on the pretext of getting something to eat, but when two or three other men arrived, he abandoned her and fled. They raped her," the father said.

He added, "This incident occurred between 8:00 and 9:00 PM. The hostel was far away, and she had come here to eat. The security arrangements are not sufficient... Such a serious incident occurred, but no action has been taken. There is no system here, no response...."

The West Bengal Police arrested three accused in connection with the case. They were remanded to 10 days' police custody by a local court in Durgapur on Sunday.

Odisha, West Bengal CMs react West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made a controversial remark advising colleges not to allow girls to go outside at night.

"I'm shocked to see the incident, but private medical colleges also should take care of their students, and especially girls. The girls should not be allowed to go outside [college] at night. They have to protect themselves also. There is a forest area. Police are searching all the people," Banerjee was quoted by ANI as saying.

Banerjee condemned the incident and assured that strong action would be taken against the perpetrators.

"Nobody will be excused. Whoever is guilty will be punished strictly. Three people have already been arrested. We will take stringent action... When it happens in other states, it is also condemnable," she said.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi strongly condemned the incident, terming it "highly condemnable and painful."

In a post on X, Majhi had urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to ensure exemplary action is taken against the accused in accordance with the law.