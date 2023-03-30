During UPA rule, CBI was 'putting pressure' on me to 'frame' Modi, says Amit Shah11 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 09:28 AM IST
Amit Shah said this at the 'News 18 Rising India' programme here in response to a question on Opposition's charge that the Narendra Modi government is ‘misusing’ central agencies to target them
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the CBI was "putting pressure" on him to "frame" Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an alleged fake encounter case in Gujarat when he was being questioned by the probe agency during the Congress-led UPA government.
