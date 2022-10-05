Dussehra 2022: Delhi effigy makers are back in business after two bad years

"During Covid, Ravan idols were made in fewer numbers, we used to create only small mannequins of 5 feet and 10 feet, for the common people who can burn those effigies on the streets. But this year, the situation is quite different, we are celebrating every festival and the effigy business is also going really well, and the craze among the people for Dussehra is very high and we are flooded with bookings this year. This year we will see a good hike in sales, we have been working day and night for the past two months to create these effigies. We create effigies from 5 feet to 50 feet and the pricing begins from ₹500 per foot, "Sonu, a local artist said.