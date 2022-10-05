Amid the Dussehra celebrations today, the traffic police in Delhi and Noida have issued advisory. The police have also asked people to make travel plans, keeping in mind the roads where popular Ravan Dahan celebration takes place.

Dussehra 2022: Avoid these routes in Delhi

“Traffic Alert Kindly avoid Akbar Road, Teen Murti Marg, R/A Teen Murti, R/A Kautilya, SP Marg, Dhaula Kuan Flyover and Gurgaon Road from 1840 hrs to 1920 hrs due to special traffic arrangements," Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

Traffic Alert

Kindly avoid Akbar Road, Teen Murti Marg, R/A Teen Murti, R/A Kautilya, SP Marg, Dhaula Kuan Flyover and Gurgaon Road from 1840 hrs to 1920 hrs due to special traffic arrangements. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 5, 2022

Dussehra 2022

Today is Dussehra or Vijayadashami as many call it. Dusshera falls on the tenth day of Sharada Navratri. Well actually, in North Indian states it's called Dussehra while in West Bengal it's called Vijayadashami. It is that time of year when the well-known Ramlila is performed, gorgeous fairs are held, crowds swarm to see Ravan effigies burst into flames, and the aroma of traditional sweets fills the air.

Dussehra 2022: Avoid these routes in Noida

-From Sectors 12, 22, 56 towards the stadium.

-From Sector 10/21 U-turn in the direction of the stadium towards Sectors 12, 22 and 26 T-point.

-From sectors 8/10/11/12 chowk to Stadium Chowk and Spice Mall Chowk

-From Metro Hospital Chowk to Sector 12/22 Chowk and Adobe/Reliance Chowk

-From Sector 31/25 Chowk to Sector 21/25 Spice Mall Chowk

-From the Sector 22/23/24 and Thana Sector 24 T-point to Adobe/Reliance Chowk and Spice Mall Chowk

-From Sector 20/21/25/26 Jalvayu Vihar Chowk to Sector 21/25 Spice Mall Chowk

🚨 यातायात एडवाइजरी🚨

दिनांक 05.10.2022 को सेक्टर-21A नॉएडा स्टेडियम व सेक्टर-62 में दशहरा पर्व के आयोजनों के दृष्टिगत यातायात को सुव्यवस्थित बनाए रखने हेतु यातायात का प्रतिबंधन/डायवर्जन!

यातायात हेल्पलाइन नं0- 9971009001 pic.twitter.com/JvyoeWZ3cz — Noida Traffic Police (@noidatraffic) October 3, 2022

Noida route diversion for Dussehra

-Traffic from Telephone Exchange Chowk to the Sector 12/22/56 T-point will be diverted via the Sector 10/21 U-turn from Jalvayu Vihar Chowk to Nithari via the Sector 31/25 Chowk, NTPC, Gijhod.

-Traffic from Sector 12.22.56 T-point to the Stadium Chowk will be diverted via Sector 56 square, Gijhod to NTPC, and the Sector 31/25 Chowk

-Traffic from Sector 12/22/56 T-point to Rajnigandha Chowk will be diverted via Metro Hospital Chowk, Sector 8/10/11/12 Chowk, and Harola/ Jhundpura Chowk

-Traffic from DM Chowk and Jalvayu Vihar Chowk to Spice and Adobe Chowk will be diverted via Jalvayu Vihar Chowk to Nithari, Sector 31.25 Chowk, NTPC, and Gijhod Chowk.