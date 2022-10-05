Dussehra 2022: Delhi, Noida traffic police issue advisory. Details here

Dussehra 2022

Today is Dussehra or Vijayadashami as many call it. Dusshera falls on the tenth day of Sharada Navratri. Well actually, in North Indian states it's called Dussehra while in West Bengal it's called Vijayadashami. It is that time of year when the well-known Ramlila is performed, gorgeous fairs are held, crowds swarm to see Ravan effigies burst into flames, and the aroma of traditional sweets fills the air.