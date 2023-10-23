Dussehra 2023: Mysuru to witness dazzling air show today, security beefed up

Mysuru to witness dazzling air show as a part of Dussehra festivities at Banni Mantap stadium today.

Mysuru is all set to witness a dazzling air show at 4 pm today, October 23, Monday, at the torchlight parade ground in Banni Mantap stadium. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is also expected to attend the event. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Police informed that security has been scaled up for Dussehra festivities in Mysuru after the Central Intelligence Department flagged that over 70 suspected terrorists have infiltrated the country using fake passports, HT reported.

As many as 3,500 police officials have been deployed in Mysuru to increase the security presence for the Dussehra festival. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking to Hindustan Times, a senior police officer said Mysuru has seen a deployment of around 2,000 policemen during Dussehra every year.

“For Dasara airshow today, more than 1,500 police personnel, 40 CAR squads, and 30 Karnataka State Reserve Police squads have been mobilized at 9 am to bolster the security in the area," the officer told HT.

Thousands of enthusiasts witnessed air show rehearsal on Sunday at the Banni Mantap stadium in Mysuru. It will feature an array of fighter planes along with light aircraft from the Indian Air Force. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Mysuru Dasara festival started on October 15 with renowned music director Hamsalekha, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy D K Shivakumar and other cabinet colleagues, MP Pratap Simha, and MLAs.

Mysuru Dasara is celebrated as 'Nada Habba' (State festival). Through this event, Karnataka conveys to its people the tradition, culture, language, and development achieved by the state.

The Dasara festivities are dedicated to Goddess Chamundeshwari, who is the prime deity of Mysuru city and the Mysuru Wodeyar royal family. The event celebrates Goddess Chamundeshwari's victory over Mahishasura, the demon king. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After defeating Mahishasura, the Goddess made a hill her abode, which is known as Chamundi Hill. People eagerly wait for the grand finale of Mysuru Dasara on Vijaya Dashami or the 10th day of the full moon fortnight when Jamboo Savari is taken out.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!