Dussehra 2024: ‘All of you achieve victory…,’ President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi extend wishes on Vijayadashmi

PM Modi and President Droupadi Murmu extended Vijayadashami wishes, emphasizing victory in life with blessings from Maa Durga and Lord Ram. 

Published12 Oct 2024, 07:56 AM IST
Jaipur, Oct 11 (ANI): Effigies of Ravana showcased outside shops on the eve of the Dussehra festival, in Jaipur on Friday. (ANI Photo)
Jaipur, Oct 11 (ANI): Effigies of Ravana showcased outside shops on the eve of the Dussehra festival, in Jaipur on Friday. (ANI Photo)(Ashok Sharma)

President of India Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended their wish on Vijayadashmi.

In a post on X, President Murmu wrote, “On the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad.”

PM Modi said, “Best wishes to the countrymen on Vijayadashami. With the blessings of Maa Durga and Lord Shri Ram, I wish that all of you achieve victory in every sphere of life.”

Meanwhile, President Murmu and PM Modi will be attending the Dussehra programme on Saturday organised by the Shri Dharmik Leela Committee in Delhi.

Dheeraj Dhar Gupta, General Secretary of Shri Dharmik Leela Committee said, "The programme will begin at 5.30 pm tomorrow. Both the President and the Prime Minister are coming. Tomorrow, on the occasion of Dussehra, all three effigies will be burnt."

He further said that for the last 8 to 10 days Ramleela event has been going on.

"This is our 101st year. All the programmes were conducted very well. Police authorities helped us to manage the event. Generally, the height of Ravana is 70 feet. Security has been heightened in view of the Prime Minister attending the event tomorrow. Special Protection Group (SPG) is taking care of the security for tomorrow's event," he added.

Speaking to ANI, Rajesh Gehlot, Chairman of the organizing committee, said, “As we can see, sin is increasing in the society so this effigy is depicting the increasing sins and we will burn them all on Dusherra, that is, on October 12, 2024. We have invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the ceremony and we are hopeful for positive reply. We have sent the invitation to other BJP leaders as well.”

'Vijyayadashmi' or 'Dussehra', is celebrated to mark the triumph of good over evil. It is believed that Lord Rama killed Ravan on this day, and with this belief, the culture of burning the effigies of Ravan began.

The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is an annual celebration honoring the goddess Durga and commemorating her triumph over the buffalo demon Mahishasur.

According to Hindu mythology, this is the time when the goddess visits her earthly home to bless her devotees. The significance of Durga Puja extends beyond religious observance, celebrating values such as compassion, brotherhood, humanity, art, and culture.

The atmosphere during this festival is filled with the sounds of 'dhaak,' new clothes, and delicious food, creating a joyful ambiance. In other regions of India, the nine-day Navratri festival is observed, during which devotees worship the nine incarnations of Maa Durga to seek her blessings. Each day of Navratri is dedicated to a different aspect of the goddess.

Throughout these nine days, people engage in ritualistic fasting, recite shlokas dedicated to each goddess, wear new attire, offer bhog, and clean their homes. In their prayers, they seek the goddess's favor for a prosperous, joyful, and fulfilling life.

(With inputs from ANI)

First Published:12 Oct 2024, 07:56 AM IST
Dussehra 2024: 'All of you achieve victory…,' President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi extend wishes on Vijayadashmi

