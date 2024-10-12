Dussehra LIVE Updates: Dussehra celebrations broke out across India on Saturday as the Navratri and Durga Puja festivities came to an end. President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a Dussehra programme organised by the Shri Dharmik Leela Committee in Delhi. Meanwhile poll-bound Maharashtra will see a two rival factions of the Shiv Sena lead separate Dussehra rallies.
Dussehra LIVE Updates: National Conference President Farooq Abdullah urged Kashmiri Pandits to ‘come back home’ as he attended Dussehra celebrations at Srinagar's SK Stadium.
“I hope that our brothers and sisters who have left from here come back home. Now the time has come, they should return to their homes. We do not think only about Kashmiri Pandits, but we also think about the people of Jammu, we should treat them well, they should also feel that the National Conference government is not their enemy. We are Indians and we want to take everyone along," he said.
Dussehra LIVE Updates: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi leave after attending the Dussehra programme organised by Shri Dharmik Leela Committee at Madhav Das Park in Red Fort. Effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhakarna were burnt during the event.
Dussehra LIVE Updates: National Conference President Farooq Abdullah has reached SK Stadium in Srinagar to attend Dussehra celebrations.
Dussehra LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi applied 'tilak' on the forehead of the artists enacting the roles of Lord Ram, Lakshman as he joined festivities at Madhav Das Park in Red Fort on Saturday evening.
Dussehra LIVE Updates: The Shiv Sena (UBT) faction led by Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena-led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will hold separate Dussehra rallies in the state on Saturday. Shiv Sena (UBT) rally will hold its event at Shivaji Park while the rally of the Ekanth Shinde faction rally will be held at Azad Maidan.
