Dussehra 2024: Mumbai police prohibits parking in THESE areas; traffic diversions for 4 routes

Dussehra 2024: Mumbai Police announced traffic restrictions and parking prohibitions in various areas for the Dussehra rally on October 12. Commuters have been urged to use designated alternative routes to avoid disruptions from 9 am to 12 pm.

Livemint
Published11 Oct 2024, 02:44 PM IST
Dussehra 2024: Mumbai Police prohibits parking in THESE areas; traffic diversions for 4 routes
Dussehra 2024: Mumbai Police prohibits parking in THESE areas; traffic diversions for 4 routes(file photo)

Dussehra 2024: The Mumbai Police on Friday issued a traffic advisory in connection with the Dussehra rally prohibiting parking at specific areas in Shivaji Park on October 12. The advisory mentions road restrictions and diversions to ensure the smooth functioning of the event.

The restrictions would be in place from 9 am to 12pm on October 12. Here are the details.

Dussehra 2024: Roads closed in Mumbai

The following roads will be closed for the Dussehra Mela:

Siddhivinayak Temple Junction to Kapad Bazaaar Junction in Mahim on the SVS Road. Alternatively, commuters can use the Siddhivinayak Junction, SK Bole Road, Agar Bazaar, Gokhale Road and Portuguese Church Gate route.

Also Read | Durga Puja 2024: When is Ashtami and Navami? Check puja timings, rituals

Keluskar Marg in North Junction from Raja Bade Chowk will remain closed. The alternative routes include LJ Road, Steel Man Junction and Gokhale Road.

Commuters are advised to take the MB Raut route if travelling from the Gadkari Chowk Junction to Keluskar Road (South) Dadar Road.

Traffic diversions have also been announced from Senapati Bapat Marg to LJ Marg,to Manorama Nagarkar Marg at the junction.

Dussehra 2024: Parking prohibited on THESE areas

The Mumbai Police has further prohibited parking in these areas:
LJ Road (Rajbade Junction to Gadkari Junction)

SVS Road (from Siddhivinayak Temple Junction to Yes Bank)

NC Kelkar Marg in Dadar (from Gadkari to Hanuman Temple Junction)

Dadar's Keluskar Road (South and North)

Also Read | Happy Dussehra: Will it coincide with Vijaya Dashami? Check timings

Lt Dilip Gupte Marg in Dadar (Gadkari Junction to Hanuman Temple Junction)

MB Raut Road (from its junction with SVS Road)

Dadasaheb Rege Marg (from Senapati Bapat Statue to Gadkari Junction)

Pandurang Naik Road (MB Raut Road)

Dussehra 2024

With two days left for Navratri, and Durga Puja to end, there have been doubts on when is Dussehra. Also known as Vijaya Dashami, Dussehra is celebrated on the last day of Navratri.

Also Read | Navratri 2024: Kerala schools to remain closed on Oct 11 for celebrations

In 2024, the Dussehra tithi would be spanning over a period of held on two days from October 12 to October 13.

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Oct 2024, 02:44 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaDussehra 2024: Mumbai police prohibits parking in THESE areas; traffic diversions for 4 routes

      Popular in News

