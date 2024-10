BREAKING NEWS

Dussehra 2024: President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi to join festivities in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan today

1 min read

Dussehra 2024: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Dussehra festivities today in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan. The event is being organised by Shri Dharmik Leela Committee.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}