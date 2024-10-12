Dussehra 2024: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat performs Shashtra Puja; Nitin Gadkari, K. Sivan present at event | Watch

Dussehra 2024: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh(RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat performed Shashtra Puja on the occasion of Vijayadashami, in Nagpur, Maharashtra, on Saturday. Former ISRO chief, and Padma Bhushan recipient K. Radhakrishnan was the chief guest for the event.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and former ISRO chief K. Sivan were also present at the event.

Dussehra 2024 Dussehra is one of the most revered festivals of India, and is celebrated by millions across all states of the country. Also known as Vijaya Dashami, Dussehra marks the triumph of good over evil.

Dussehra marks the last day of Durga Puja, and Navratri, both festivals which center around the worship of Goddess Durga. In 2024, the Dussehra tithi spans over two days, from October 12 to October 13. It is also believed that Lord Rama defeated Ravana on this day.

PM Modi, and President Draupadi Murmu also shared Dussehra wishes on X to mark the auspicious occasion. In a post on X, President Murmu wrote, “On the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad.”

Both PM Modi, and President Murmu will be attending the Dussehra programme on Saturday organised by the Shri Dharmik Leela Committee in Delhi.

Dheeraj Dhar Gupta, General Secretary of Shri Dharmik Leela Committee said, “The programme will begin at 5.30 pm. Both the President and the Prime Minister are coming. Tomorrow, on the occasion of Dussehra, all three effigies will be burnt,” reported ANI.

According to the Hindu mythology, Lord Rama won the war against Ravana, who had abducted Rama's wife Sita. To mark this victory, Ravana's effigies are burnt across India, while many regions also burn effigies of Meghnad.