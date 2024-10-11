Dussehra 2024: Schools closed in UP, Delhi, Rajasthan on THESE dates for Ashtami

Schools in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi NCR, and Rajasthan will be closed on October 11 and 12, 2024, to celebrate Durgashtami and Dussehra.

Livemint
Published11 Oct 2024, 07:49 AM IST
Dussehra 2024: Schools closed in UP, Delhi, Rajasthan on THESE dates for Ashtami
Dussehra 2024: Schools closed in UP, Delhi, Rajasthan on THESE dates for Ashtami(file photo)

Dussehra 2024: Several states including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi NCR and Rajasthan have declared school holidays on October 11(Friday), and 12(Saturday) in observance of Durgashtami and Dussehra.

The holidays call for a long weekend for the school students, right from October 11 to October 13, which is a Sunday. Schools will commence with the regular routines from October 14, Monday.

Also Read | Navratri 2024: Kerala schools to remain closed on Oct 11 for celebrations

Durga Puja, and Navratri are one of the most revered festivals in Hinduism, celebrated by millions across India, and over the globe. 

In West Bengal, government schools and colleges in the state were closed from October 8, and will commence from October 18. Meanwhile, the Telangana government had announced holidays for government schools across the state from October 2 to October 14.

Keep checking here for more updates.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Oct 2024, 07:49 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaDussehra 2024: Schools closed in UP, Delhi, Rajasthan on THESE dates for Ashtami

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    159.65
    03:55 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    0.65 (0.41%)

    Tata Power share price

    465.50
    03:58 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    4.6 (1%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    286.85
    03:59 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    4.35 (1.54%)

    Tata Motors share price

    928.85
    03:59 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -10.3 (-1.1%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Lupin share price

    2,157.60
    03:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -126.6 (-5.54%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,243.60
    03:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -62.65 (-4.8%)

    Ambuja Cements share price

    585.45
    03:47 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -22.3 (-3.67%)

    Phoenix Mills share price

    1,665.80
    03:47 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -63 (-3.64%)
    More from Top Losers

    Hitachi Energy India share price

    15,958.00
    03:59 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    1405.45 (9.66%)

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,431.10
    03:55 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    344.95 (8.44%)

    Elecon Engineering Co share price

    701.60
    03:53 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    46.15 (7.04%)

    Usha Martin share price

    366.25
    03:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    23.65 (6.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,695.000.00
      Chennai
      76,701.000.00
      Delhi
      76,853.000.00
      Kolkata
      76,705.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.