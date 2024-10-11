Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Dussehra 2024: Schools closed in UP, Delhi, Rajasthan on THESE dates for Ashtami

Livemint

Schools in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi NCR, and Rajasthan will be closed on October 11 and 12, 2024, to celebrate Durgashtami and Dussehra.

Dussehra 2024: Several states including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi NCR and Rajasthan have declared school holidays on October 11(Friday), and 12(Saturday) in observance of Durgashtami and Dussehra.

The holidays call for a long weekend for the school students, right from October 11 to October 13, which is a Sunday. Schools will commence with the regular routines from October 14, Monday.

Durga Puja, and Navratri are one of the most revered festivals in Hinduism, celebrated by millions across India, and over the globe.

In West Bengal, government schools and colleges in the state were closed from October 8, and will commence from October 18. Meanwhile, the Telangana government had announced holidays for government schools across the state from October 2 to October 14.

Keep checking here for more updates.

