Dussehra 2024: THESE routes are closed in Mumbai, Noida for Vijayadashami celebrations | Check details

Dussehra 2024: Traffic diversions and restrictions are in place across several cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, and Noida for Dussehra celebrations on October 12-13. Key routes will be closed, and alternative paths are advised to take for hassle-free commuting.

Livemint
Updated12 Oct 2024, 10:18 AM IST
New Delhi: A man poses for photos with an effigy of demon King Ravana on the eve of Dussehra festival, in west Delhi's Titarpur, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI10_11_2024_000171A)
New Delhi: A man poses for photos with an effigy of demon King Ravana on the eve of Dussehra festival, in west Delhi’s Titarpur, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI10_11_2024_000171A)(PTI)

Dussehra 2024: Several cities including Mumbai and Noida have imposed traffic restrictions for the Dussehra festivities that would take place on Saturday(October 12)-October 13.

If you are in any one of these cities and planning to commute, keep the following routes in mind. Mint brings you a list of the closed roads and alternative routes you can follow for a hassle-free travel.

Dussehra 2024: Mumbai police closes THESE roads

The Mumbai Police on Friday issued a traffic advisory for Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's Dussehra rally in Shivaji Park on Saturday. The restrictions would be in place from 9 am to 12pm.

Here are the roads that would be closed:

Siddhivinayak Temple Junction to Kapad Bazaaar Junction in Mahim on the SVS Road. Alternatively, commuters can use the Siddhivinayak Junction, SK Bole Road, Agar Bazaar, Gokhale Road and Portuguese Church Gate route.

Also Read | Dussehra 2024: President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi to join festivities in Delhi

Keluskar Marg in North Junction from Raja Bade Chowk will remain closed. The alternative routes include LJ Road, Steel Man Junction and Gokhale Road.

In addition, commuters are advised to take the MB Raut route if travelling from the Gadkari Chowk Junction to Keluskar Road (South) Dadar Road.

Also Read | Dussehra 2024: Top 5 places in Delhi to watch Dussehra

Traffic diversions have also been announced from Senapati Bapat Marg to LJ Marg,to Manorama Nagarkar Marg at the junction.

Dussehra 2024: Roads closed in Noida; No-Entry for vehicles

For those in Noida, avoid these routes, as its a no-entry point for vehicles:

From Sector 12-22-56 to Stadium Chowk

From Sector 10-21 U-turn to Sector 12-2256 Trijunction towards the Stadium

From Sector 8-10-11-12 to Stadium Chowk via Mandi Mall Chowk

Also Read | Shinde vs Thackeray in Dussehra rallies as Maharashtra election nears

From Sector 31-25 to Sector 21-25 through Mandi Mall Chowk to Stadium Chowk

From Metro Hospital Chowk to Sector 12-22 Chowk and towards the Stadium

From Coast Guard Trijunction via NH-24 to Sector 12-22 Chowk

Durga Puja: Routes diverted for idol immersions

Vehicles on several routes would be diverted for Durga idol visarjans, and events at popular venues, including the Yamuna Riverbank, Hanuman Temple, and various local temples.

Cars heading towards Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and Delhi: Will be redirected to alternative routes.

Also Read | Gaurav Taneja shares photos with wife Ritu Rathee amid divorce rumours

Cars from Sector 37 towards Yamuna Riverbank: Will be diverted via Mahamaya Flyover.

Cars from Loni Road to Hanuman Temple: Will be redirected via local route

(with agency inputs)

 

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Oct 2024, 10:18 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaDussehra 2024: THESE routes are closed in Mumbai, Noida for Vijayadashami celebrations | Check details

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    211.00
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    23.25 (12.38%)

    Tata Steel share price

    160.70
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    1.05 (0.66%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,174.25
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -9.5 (-0.8%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    130.10
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    0.7 (0.54%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Cummins India share price

    3,611.75
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -169.6 (-4.49%)

    Star Health and Allied Insurance share price

    547.85
    03:59 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -19.35 (-3.41%)

    Creditaccess Grameen share price

    1,081.40
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -38 (-3.39%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,146.15
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -37.65 (-3.18%)
    More from Top Losers

    Nippon Life share price

    700.85
    03:53 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    59.15 (9.22%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    81.44
    03:52 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    5.16 (6.76%)

    Sonata Software share price

    608.50
    03:42 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    36.1 (6.31%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    790.10
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    45.85 (6.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,425.00780.00
      Chennai
      77,431.00780.00
      Delhi
      77,583.00780.00
      Kolkata
      77,435.00780.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.76/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.