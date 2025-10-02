Dussehra 2025: This 158-year-old temple in UP, Maharashtra village worship demon king Ravana — know why

While effigies of Ravana are burned across India on the Dussehra 2025 -- symbolising the victory of the good over evil -- there's one temple in Uttar Pradesh that worships the demon king of Lanka.

According to News18, there is a temple in Shivala area in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, where Ravan is worshipped on the festival of Vijayadashami.

This temple, reportedly around 158-year-old, is said to be the only Ravan temple in the country that opens its doors once a year — Dussehra.

Long queues of devotees gather to offer prayers and perform aarti (ritual worship) to Ravan as the temple opens early in the morning on Vijayadashami (Dussehra).

After the evening puja and aarti, the 'Dashanan Mandir' is closed once again, not to open till next year's Dussehra festival.

Why is Ravan worshipped at this Kanpur temple? The temple was built in 1868 by Maharaj Guru Prasad Shukla, a devout follower of Lord Shiva, News18 reported.

According to the report, it's believed that the temple is a tribute to Ravan, not as a symbol of evil, but as a figure of immense knowledge, devotion, and power.

According to Maharaj Guru Prasad Shukla, Ravan was not merely the antagonist in the Ramayana, but also a great devotee of Lord Shiva, a highly learned scholar, and a powerful ruler.

Devotees who visit the temple believe that worshipping Ravan bestows wisdom and strength.

On Dussehra, they light oil lamps and offer gourd flowers, believed to be Ravan’s favourite, at his feet.

The idol of Ravan in the temple is regarded as the guardian of strength, and it is lavishly adorned and reverently worshipped on this day.

Temple priest Ram Bajpai was quoted by News18 as saying, “Ravan was considered to be among the most knowledgeable and powerful beings. Here, we worship that wise and devoted form of Ravan. In the evening, we burn an effigy representing his pride and arrogance."

This tradition of honouring Ravan’s wisdom and devotion, even on the day of his symbolic defeat, sets Kanpur’s religious and cultural heritage apart.

It reflects a broader perspective, one that celebrates not only the victory of good over evil, but also respects the virtues of a figure often misunderstood.

Maharashtra village offers prayers to demon king Ravan Residents in a nondescript Maharashtra village believe that they are employed and able to sustain their livelihood because of Ravan's blessings and the peace and happiness in their village are because of the demon king, according to the news agency PTI.

Hence, the residents of Sangola village in Akola district celebrate Dussehra by performing the 'aarti' of Ravan, despite burning his effigies like others. Locals claim the tradition of worshipping Ravan for his "intelligence and ascetic qualities" has been going on in the village for the last 300 years.