Bank Holiday: Banks will remain closed for the next two days on the occasion of Dusshera, however, these holidays differ from one state to another, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s holiday calendar which is published on its official website.

Customers are advised to check the bank holidays calendar before planning any visit to the bank in their state. The mobile internet banking services will remain functional as usual.

Dusshera 2023: Check out full list of bank holidays in your state below,

October 2023 21 23 24 25 26 27 28 31 Agartala * * * Ahmedabad * * Aizawl * Belapur * Bengaluru * * Bhopal * Bhubaneswar * * Chandigarh * Chennai * * Dehradun * Gangtok * * * * Guwahati * * * Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh * Hyderabad - Telangana * Imphal * Jaipur * Jammu * * Kanpur * * Kochi * * Kohima * * Kolkata * * * * Lucknow * * Mumbai * Nagpur * New Delhi * Panaji * Patna * * Raipur * Ranchi * * Shillong * * Shimla * Srinagar * * Thiruvananthapuram * *

For more information, customers can visit the official website of RBI to check the full list of bank holidays on Dusshera.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!