Bank Holiday Dusshera 2023: Banks in THESE states will remain closed for next two days. Check full list

Livemint

Bank Holiday: Banks are closed for the Dusshera holidays, check the RBI website for state-specific dates.

Banks are closed for the Dusshera holidays.

Bank Holiday: Banks will remain closed for the next two days on the occasion of Dusshera, however, these holidays differ from one state to another, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s holiday calendar which is published on its official website.

Customers are advised to check the bank holidays calendar before planning any visit to the bank in their state. The mobile internet banking services will remain functional as usual.

Dusshera 2023: Check out full list of bank holidays in your state below,

October 20232123242526272831
Agartala ***     
Ahmedabad  *    *
Aizawl  *     
Belapur  *     
Bengaluru **     
Bhopal  *     
Bhubaneswar **     
Chandigarh  *     
Chennai **     
Dehradun  *     
Gangtok  ****  
Guwahati***     
Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh *      
Hyderabad - Telangana *      
Imphal*       
Jaipur  *     
Jammu  * *   
Kanpur **     
Kochi **     
Kohima **     
Kolkata***   * 
Lucknow **     
Mumbai  *     
Nagpur  *     
New Delhi  *     
Panaji  *     
Patna **     
Raipur  *     
Ranchi **     
Shillong **     
Shimla  *     
Srinagar  * *   
Thiruvananthapuram **     

For more information, customers can visit the official website of RBI to check the full list of bank holidays on Dusshera.

Updated: 22 Oct 2023, 11:29 AM IST
