The Greater Noida Authority has imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh each on two companies for allegedly causing dust pollution during mechanical road-sweeping operations, news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) reported.
The action followed complaints on social media, including a widely circulated video showing mechanical sweeping machines generating clouds of dust while cleaning roads without spraying water.
The Authority also issued notices to Antony Waste Handling Cell Limited and Yaduvanshi Infratech Private Limited on Wednesday, asking them to submit their responses within three days. It warned that the companies could face blacklisting if their explanations were found unsatisfactory.
Rajesh Kumar, senior manager in the Authority's Health Department, told PTI that both companies are responsible for operating and maintaining truck-mounted mechanical sweeping machines and carrying out road-cleaning operations in Greater Noida.
Following complaints about excessive dust generated during these activities, the Authority reminded the companies that roads must be sprayed with water before cleaning and that prescribed safety precautions must be followed.
These requirements form part of directives issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) to control air pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR).
Officials told PTI that the dust generated by the companies' machines amounted to serious negligence.
The Greater Noida Authority will recover the penalties by deducting the amounts from the companies' future bill payments.
Greater Noida Authority Deputy General Manager Vijay Rawal said strict action would be taken against any individual or firm found responsible for causing pollution, adding that no one would be spared.
Antony Waste Handling Cell Limited and Yaduvanshi Infratech Private Limited have three days to respond to the notices. The Authority has warned that unsatisfactory explanations could lead to blacklisting.
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