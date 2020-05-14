The national capital and its NCR regions such as Noida, Ghaziabad witnessed dust storm accompanies by heavy rainfall and hail on Thursday.

The sudden change in the weather began with a dust storm that enveloped the city and was soon followed by heavy rain and thunderstorm with squall or hail.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted strong surface winds during day time in Delhi for tomorrow.

The weather agency had predicted duststorm or thunderstorm with squall or hail in the national capital for today.

The private weather agency, Skymet Weather had also predicted a similar weather conditions for the national capital. It said that Spell of dust storm and thundershower with strong winds is likely over Baghpat, Central, East, West, Noth and South Delhi, Faridabad, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgugram, and others.

There was also a drop in the temperature in the national capital.

Netizens were quick to share the change in weather conditions over social media.

One user on Twitter said the condition looked dangerous:

Another compared the situation to the 2012 movie, which showed the end of the world:

Movie 2012 should have been named as 2020 pic.twitter.com/ufpaoTPTNY — Vikas Pandey (@MODIfiedVikas) May 14, 2020

One of the residents also witnessed a rainbow:

Besides these, there were also reports of trees getting uprooted in some parts of the national capital due to thunderstorm.

