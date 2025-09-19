Delhi traffic alert: Key routes to take and avoid as DUSU vote counting is underway

Ahead of the DUSU Election at Delhi University's North Campus, authorities will implement road closures and traffic diversions from 9:30 AM to 3:00 PM. Commuters should use alternative routes and avoid roadside parking for smoother navigation.

DUSU election result live: Vote counting in progress at Delhi University.
In the wake of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) election—currently underway at North Campus—the traffic police have issued an advisory announcing multiple road closures and traffic diversions. More than 2.75 lakh eligible students had cast their votes on Thursday across 52 polling centres.

Chhatra Marg and G.C. Narang Marg will remain closed during election hours. Commuters are advised to follow diversions via St. Stephen’s College Red Light, Hindu College Red Light, Kranti Chowk, Patel Chest, and Mall Road.

According to the advisory, traffic movement on key roads will be affected from 9:30 AM to 3:00 PM.

Road Closures:

Chhatra Marg

G.C. Narang Marg

Diversion Points:

St. Stephen’s College Red Light

Hindu College Red Light

Kranti Chowk

Patel Chest

Mall Road (connecting roads to Delhi University)

Authorities have stated that all vehicles will be diverted from these points as needed, except for emergency vehicles.

Alternate Routes:

Traffic from Mall Road/Vijay Nagar Marg towards Arts Faculty will be diverted via Patel Chest → Guru Teg Bahadur Marg → Sudhir Bose Marg / Sant Kirpal Singh Marg.

Traffic from MCD Chowk/Malkaganj/Bonta Park towards Arts Faculty will be diverted via Hindu College Red Light → Ramjas College Red Light → Guru Teg Bahadur Marg.

Instructions to the Public:

Commuters are advised to avoid the mentioned roads.

Roadside parking should be avoided as it disrupts normal traffic flow.

Authorities have urged citizens to follow the diversion routes and cooperate to ensure smooth traffic movement.

