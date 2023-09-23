Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory regarding the movement of vehicles on a few roads ahead of the DUSU elections results set to be announced at the North Campus of Delhi University. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read| DUSU Elections 2023: Counting of votes in Delhi University Students Union election underway In a pot on X, Delhi Traffic Police wrote, "Today on dated 23.09.2023, counting of votes regarding DUSU election is to be held in North Campus, Delhi University.

Commuters are advised to avoid following route for better convenience. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. There is No Entry for Commercial Vehicles in Delhi University area.

2. Chhatra Marg is completely closed for all Motorists."

Earlier in the day, Delhi Traffic Police Department had also issued an advisory in view the Tazia procession to be carried out in certain roads and stretches in the city. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The advisory noted that commuters travelling to the New Delhi Railway Station today, particularly in the afternoon, should attempt to depart early and allot ‘extra time for possible travel delays’. It further noted that commuters should steer clear of Connaught Place and instead opt for Ajmeri Gate side via Tilag Marg, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg or Rajghat and Jawaharlal Nehru Marg.

DUSU Election resuts: Vote counting for the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections commenced on Saturday, and the outcomes for all four central panel positions – president, vice-president, secretary, and joint secretary – are anticipated to be disclosed shortly.

The last DUSU elections took place in 2019. These elections were not conducted in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and potential interruptions to the academic schedule hindered their organization in 2022. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chander Shekhar, the chief election officer overseeing these elections told PTI that the voter turnout at the university stood at 42 percent. Approximately one hundred thousand students were eligible to cast their votes in the election.

