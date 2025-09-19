DUSU Election Results 2025: Delhi HC issues notice to ABVP's Aryan Maan, NSUI's Rahul Jhansla, other winners. Here's why

DUSU Election Results 2025: The Delhi High Court on Friday, issued notices to newly-elected DUSU president Aryan Mann of the ABVP and vice president Rahul Jhansla of NSUI and other poll winners, hours after the DUSU Election Results were announced.

The court expressed displeasure over the use of luxury cars like Bentley, Rolls Royce and Ferrari, and even JCBs, for campaigning in the DUSU Elections – the results of which were declared on Friday.

According to news agency PTI, the Delhi HC referred to its September 17 order by which it had barred candidates and student organisations of Delhi University from taking out victory processions anywhere in the national capital after the declaration of results of DUSU polls.

RSS-backed ABVP's Aryan Maan was elected the President after toppling NSIU rival Joslyn Nandita Chaudhary. The ABVP won in 3 posts out of 4, while NSUI bagged one post – with Rahul Jhansla's election as the Vice President.

What was the complaint? Advocate Prashant Manchanda, the petitioner, shared several photographs and news reports with the bench and claimed violations despite the judicial order and the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations.

After examining the photos and videos, the Delhi HC bench prima facie found several violations during the ongoing student campaigns on campus.

The court issued notices to these student candidates and asked them to respond while fixing the matter on November 6, reported PTI.

What did the Delhi High Court say? Delhi High Court noted that the candidates and organisers hadn't learnt any lesson from the previous year's judicial order that withheld poll results owing to nuisance and defacement of public property.

"What can be worse than such kind of campaigns in students union elections. The use of JCBs, big and luxury cars, four wheelers, this is unknown. From where do they get such big cars -- Bentley, Rolls Royce and Ferraris? How are the students getting this? We haven't even heard of these cars," a bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said.

The court further observed that student elections– be it students union of Delhi University or its other affiliated colleges – had become an yearly feature and the way these polls had shaped over the years was a “cause of concern for every responsible institution and citizen,” reported PTI.