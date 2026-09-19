DUSU election results: Who is Deepanshu Shokeen? Independent candidate wins VP post after being denied NSUI ticket

Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen has won the vice-president's post in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) election for 2026-27, defeating candidates backed by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and National Students' Union of India (NSUI).

Shokeen emerged as the highest vote-getter among the four newly elected DUSU office-bearers, polling 30,615 votes. ABVP's Ishu Maurya finished behind him with 16,910 votes.

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The victory came after Shokeen, who had earlier been associated with NSUI, decided to contest the election independently after being denied the organisation's ticket.

Who is Deepanshu Shokeen?

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Who is Deepanshu Shokeen and what is his background? ⌵ Deepanshu Shokeen is an independent candidate who won the vice-president's post in the Delhi University Students' Union for the 2026-27 term. He hails from Peeragarhi village, Delhi, and comes from a modest family with his father working as a bus conductor. 2 Why did Deepanshu Shokeen run as an independent candidate in the DUSU elections? ⌵ Shokeen decided to contest independently after being denied a ticket by the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the organization he was previously associated with. 3 What were the election results for the DUSU vice-president post? ⌵ In the DUSU elections, Deepanshu Shokeen won the vice-president position with 30,615 votes, defeating ABVP candidate Ishu Maurya, who received 16,910 votes. 4 What key issues did candidates focus on during the DUSU elections? ⌵ Candidates prioritized issues such as campus safety and affordable accommodation, particularly in light of recent incidents affecting student welfare, including the collapse of a building in Satya Niketan. 5 How was the DUSU election counting process secured? ⌵ The counting process for the DUSU elections was secured with the deployment of over 2,000 police and paramilitary personnel across Delhi University to ensure order during the vote tallying.

Shokeen is a native of Peeragarhi village in west Delhi. He comes from a modest family background, with his father Rakesh Shokeen working as a Delhi Transport Corporation bus conductor and his mother as an Anganwadi teacher.

(This is a developing story. More to come)

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X

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