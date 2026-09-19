DUSU poll results: ABVP wins president, secy, joint secy posts; independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen bags VP post.

The results for the Delhi University Students' Union elections were declared on Saturday, with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) winning the posts of president, secretary, and joint secretary.

Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen has bagged the post of the vice-president.

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Notably, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the Congress-backed student organisation, failed to win in any of the central posts. Shokeen was denied an NSUI ticket, after which he decided to contest the elections independently. He received 30,615 votes.

In the race for the DUSU president, ABVP's Yash Dabas polled 24,576 votes, defeating Vijay Shankar Meena of the NSUI by a margin of 2,053.

ABVP candidate Riya Chhawdi polled 21,650 votes in the secretary race, defeating the NSUI candidate who poled 14,896 votes.

ABVP candidate for the position of joint secretary, Lakshya Raj Singh, secured 16,615 votes, defeating the candidate of the Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha (who secured 15,778 votes) by a narrow margin.

The vice-president's post, which Shokeen won, was bagged last year by the NSUI while the ABVP had won all the three posts it managed to win this year as well.

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Counting for the DUSU polls was held at the Multipurpose Hall, University Sports Stadium, North Campus, amid heightened security arrangements across Delhi University.

A total of 20 candidates were fielded for the DUSU elections by some of the major student organisations of the country, including the ABVP, NSUI and the alliance of left-leaning students' bodies, the All India Students’ Association (AISA) and Students’ Federation of India (SFI).

The elections were held in two phases across 52 polling centres in the Delhi University. Voter turnout grew significantly from the previous year, with 40.46 per cent voters recorded compared to 39.5 per cent in 2025. This was also the highest voter turnout in the last three years.

Proved myself: Confident Shokeen says after win After his victory, independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen, who was earlier a member of the NSUI, told ANI, "It feels wonderful that the students lived up to the trust I placed in them. The students ran my entire election campaign themselves and supported me immensely."

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"I felt that the battle I had come to fight—proving myself as a true representative of the students and justifying that role—was one I successfully accomplished here," he added.

Shokeen also said that he was reminded of the discomfort students face when he decided to walk barefoot during the course of his campaign.

"The physical discomfort of walking barefoot served as a constant reminder. It reminded me that the 1.5 lakh students studying at the university also face various difficulties in their daily lives. I resolved that if given the chance, I would strive to resolve those issues—a pledge I have upheld ever since," he told ANI.

With agency inputs

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