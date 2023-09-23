DUSU polls 2023: ABVP's Tushar Dedha becomes new president, NSUI's Abhi Dahiya gets VP post, a look at winners' profiles2 min read 23 Sep 2023, 09:32 PM IST
Counting of votes for the DUSU's central panel posts of president, vice-president, secretary and joint secretary concluded on Saturday evening. The election was held on Friday.
In the recently concluded Delhi University Students' Union polls, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad bagged three out of the four central panel posts as the counting of votes ended after 27 rounds on Saturday.
