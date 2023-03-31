Dutch tourist molested, stabbed in Goa; hotel staff arrested

Dutch tourist molested, stabbed in Goa; hotel staff arrested3 min read . 09:56 AM IST
The accused arrested has been identified as Abhishek Verma who is a native of Uttarakhand's Dehradun and worked as a bar tender at the hotel.
A resort staffer was arrested for stabbing and molesting a Dutch tourist in Goa. The name of the resort is not known but as per news agency ANI, it was located in North Goa's Pernem town.
The accused arrested has been identified as Abhishek Verma. Verma is a native of Uttarakhand's Dehradun and worked as a bar tender at the hotel in Pernem area.
Superintendent of Police (SP), Nidhin Valsan said that Verma also stabbed another person named Eurico, who went to help the woman tourist. “The knife used in the crime has been recovered," he added.
The woman in her complaint said that an unknown man aged between 25 to 30 years trespassed into her rented tent on the hotel premises. As she started screaming, the accused tried to hold her and threatened her. When a local man came to her rescue, the intruder ran away. He then returned carrying a knife and attacked her as well as her rescuer before fleeing.
According to Valsan, "A resort staffer trespassed into the rented tent of the complainant, when she started to scream for help, one local person came to rescue her from the accused and seeing his presence, accused ran away, after that accused person returned back with the knife and assaulted local person with a knife who had come to rescue and further assaulted the complainant with a knife and fled away from the spot."
The SP further said that the complainant and the local person were shifted to the hospital for treatment.
"The knife used for the commission of the crime has been recovered. FIR has been registered under section 452,354,307,506(II) of IPC," he said.
Just a week back, two hotel staffers were arrested in North Goa district for allegedly assaulting a Russian woman tourist with the intention of robbing her, police told news agency PTI. The incident took place at a hotel in Morjim on 24 March. As per the complaint filed by Aigul Davletianova (30), two unknown men entered her hotel room around 3 pm when she was sleeping. As she woke up, they caught hold of her hands and tried to cover her mouth with hands so that she would not scream, causing her injuries, she said as reported by PTI.
After registering a FIR under Indian Penal Code section 325 (causing grievous hurt), police questioned the hotel staff and arrested a waiter and another man who was employed there as an electrician. One of them, who is 29 years old, hails from Assam and another, who is 26, from Jharkhand. A court remanded them in four-day police custody and further probe is on, the official said
Earlier, a group of tourists from Mumbai were also attacked with swords and knives in the Anjuna area. After some minor altercations at a resort, some people attacked the tourists. According to the reports, the attack came after the family reported an issue with the hotel staff. The manager of the hotel reprimanded the staff, after which the fuming staff member called some of his friends to attack the family outside the hotel
(With inputs from agencies)
