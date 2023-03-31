Dutch tourist molested, stabbed in Goa; hotel staff arrested

Just a week back, two hotel staffers were arrested in North Goa district for allegedly assaulting a Russian woman tourist with the intention of robbing her, police told news agency PTI. The incident took place at a hotel in Morjim on 24 March. As per the complaint filed by Aigul Davletianova (30), two unknown men entered her hotel room around 3 pm when she was sleeping. As she woke up, they caught hold of her hands and tried to cover her mouth with hands so that she would not scream, causing her injuries, she said as reported by PTI.