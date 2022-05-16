Duty cuts fail to check cotton prices

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing concern over rising cotton prices. Stalin in a social media post said the price rise has had a negative impact on the state where the textile industry is a major employer. “The continuing price rise of cotton and yarn has widespread ramifications for the textile industry in TN which is traditionally an employment generator. I request you to take serious note of this situation and rein in the price rise," Stalin said.

