Duty dodgers under lens with China trade data gap at $18bn

The gap in the figures widened to $18 billion for 2022 from $12 billion in the first nine months of the calendar year— an addition of $6 billion in the last three months of the year. While the gap in exports claimed by China and imports recorded by India widened from $10 billion in January-September to $16 billion in January-December, the difference in the case of exports claimed by India and imports recorded by China has remained constant at $2 billion during this period. The department of commerce attributed the gap to a slew of factors, including under-invoicing. “There could be several reasons of difference in trade data of two countries e.g. under-invoicing by Indian importers, over-invoicing by Chinese exporters, high sea sales, use of different terms of trade by two countries, fluctuation in exchange rates, difference in time period in recording transactions, etc." it said.

