Duty hike to dent demand, profitability of gold jewellery retailers: Crisil2 min read . Updated: 20 Jul 2022, 03:47 PM IST
- Retailers will have to pass on the hike to customers, which will curtail demand and wean away discretionary buyers
Listen to this article
The government’s move to hike import duty on gold by 5% to 12.5% on 30 June will result in flat revenue growth for gold jewellery retailers this fiscal, compared with the glittering run in the last financial year, rating agency Crisil said in a report on Wednesday.