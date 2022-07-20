Duty hike to dent demand, profitability of gold jewellery retailers: Crisil

Also, typically, as the festive season approaches, stores stock up on products. Moreover, this fiscal, new showroom addition over existing stores is expected to rise 10-12%, after moderation in expansion during the pandemic. Together, this will increase retailers’ working capital requirement by ₹3,000-3,200 crore through the fiscal, which would mark a 35-40% surge over the last. While this is likely to be funded through external debt, retailers have adequate buffers in their balance sheets to absorb the incremental borrowings.